Popular Dublin restaurant closes due to rising food and energy costs

One of Dublin’s best loved restaurants, Peachtree East, in Tallaght has been forced to close its doors due to rising food and energy costs.

The costs of living crisis is coming home to roost right across Ireland and now the adored eatery is another victim of extortionate price points on our island home.

“With extortionate energy prices, huge increases in food and supply costs it is simply not viable to operate,” a statement from the restaurant’s management said.

For the best part of a decade, Tallaght’s ‘no 1 restaurant, function venue, coffee house and cocktail lounge,’ served award winning grub to locals but all that has sadly come to an end.

“So after seven years of having the privilege of serving you all we had to make the heartbreaking decision to cease trading.

“We would like to thank beyond words all of our staff past and present, our loyal customers and followers. It truly has been some ride. You supported us unwaveringly from the start, through covid and through this current unforgiving economic environment,” the owners said.

The restaurant management were in no doubt about what was the final straw that broke the camel’s back.

Members of the public posted many messages of support and highlighted their upset online.

‘Very sorry to hear this news. We wish you and the staff all the best, and thank you for some memorable days and nights in the Peachtree East,’ said one.

‘So sorry to hear this news! Peachtree elevated the dining experience in Tallaght from the day it opened it's doors.

‘Best of luck for your next venture!!’ wrote another.

‘So sorry that you closing Peachtree East. You are our favourite family restaurant. And are so good with my ASD son and his requests. Food was tasty and staff are great. You’ll be such a loss,’ said another heartbroken customer.

Ireland was the most expensive country in the EU for household expenditure on goods and services last year, with prices 46% above the EU average.

New figures published by the European Commission confirmed the high cost of living in the Republic in 2022, with only Switzerland and Iceland having higher overall consumer prices in Europe.

Energy prices have more than doubled over the last two years.