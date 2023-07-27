Popular Dublin cafe closes ‘until further notice’ after fire breaks out

"It breaks our hearts to close and we will miss you all until our return.”

A popular cafe in Dublin city centre has closed “until further notice” after a blaze broke out in the building on Francis Street last week.

"Due to extensive damage from last weeks fire, Liberty Kitchen will be closed for renovations until further notice,” the cafe said on social media.

"It breaks our hearts to close and we will miss you all until our return.

Customers shared their support for the popular coffee spot and wished them well with the refurbishments.

"No one hurt thank god,” one said, while another added: “Hope you’re all ok.”

Last week, the cafe on Francis Street apologised to customers.

"Sorry we’re closed for a couple of days, we had a fire,” they said. “We’ll be back soon, keep you posted.”

The owners of Liberty Kitchen also run art and furniture shop Decor on Wexford Street in the capital.