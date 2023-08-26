Popular Dublin busker appeals for help in finding pal who has gone missing in Cork city

John Keaveney (43) was last seen in the McCurtain Street area of Cork city early on Monday morning

A popular Dublin busker has appealed for help in finding a pal who has gone missing in Cork city.

Mick McLoughlin (44), from Coolock – known as ‘Mick the Busker’ posted a video saying that John Keaveney (43) who was last seen in the McCurtain Street area of Cork city early on Monday morning, was still missing.

“Some of you have seen the post I posted about John being missing, he’s still missing,” Mick said in the video. “He’s been missing from McCurtain Street in Cork and his family are very worried. Help us find him.”

Legendary musician 'Mick the Busker' makes video appeal to public to help find missing pal John Keaveney (43)

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding Dubliner John Keaveney (43), who is It is understood, was in Cork on holiday when he went missing.

A source close to the family told Independent.ie that John, who suffers from epilepsy, was in hospital from Friday after having a seizure before being discharged on Sunday.

He is described as being 5ft9in in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and a bald head.

John was last seen wearing a pair of navy trousers, a grey Umbro hoodie with the Irish soccer logo and white runners.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.