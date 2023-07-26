Popular Belfast restaurant’s outside seating destroyed in fire

In a tweet, the eatery confirmed the indoor dining area will be open to customers as normal

The outside seating area of Mourne Seafood in Belfast that was burnt overnight (Photo: Mourne Seafood)

A popular Belfast restaurant has confirmed their outside eating area will be closed “for the foreseeable future” after their tables were destroyed in a fire.

Sharing an image of the aftermath of the incident, Mourne Seafood Bar based at Bank Street in the city suggested the incident “looks like arson”, with the picture showing their picnic tables burned and debris scattered across the ground.

The PSNI confirmed they attended the scene of the incident at around 4.40am on Wednesday alongside crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and said the fire is being treated as arson.

Outside seating area of Mourne Seafood in Belfast destroyed following arson attack

"Unfortunately our outside area will be closed for the foreseeable future. Our inside area will be operating as normal,” they posted.

Other users on social media offered their support to the business, with BBC NI weatherman Barra Best tweeting: “Sorry to see this”.

Fellow city centre restaurant Fish City added: “This is absolutely awful. Business is tough enough without having to deal with this. If there’s anything we can do, just let us know.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a fire in the Bank Street area of Belfast at around 4.40am on Wednesday 26th July. It is believed a bin was set alight, which spread to a gazebo and a store.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire. This is being treated as arson.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.”