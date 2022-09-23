Pony racing to return next weekend following death of tragic teen jockey Jack de Bromhead

Carlow races to be organised by trainer who gave young Jack his first ride in pony racing.

Jack de Bromhead in the silks of his famous father, Henry. Picture by Healy Racing

A racing tribute to young jockey Jack de Bromhead will take place in Carlow next weekend.

The 13-year-old son of racing icon Henry de Bromhead was killed in a pony racing accident at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival in early September.

Following his death, the remainder of the racing season had been suspended.

The fixture is supported by the de Bromhead family and organised by Shark Hanlon, the trainer who gave Jack his first ride in pony racing in Thomastown a few years ago.

"We pulled the plug on pony racing, but Henry wanted to run it,” Hanlon told the Racing Post.

"He said that the young lad enjoyed it so much and that it was such a big part of his life that we’d be wrong to stop it.”

The ten-race programme will take place in Borris, Carlow on Sunday 2 October.

Teen jockey Jack sustained fatal injuries in a shock accident on the first day of the Glenbeigh Festival.

His death “put a cloud of sadness” over the festival “forever,” local Cllr Michael Cahill said in the aftermath of the tragedy.

An outpouring of tributes took place following his death as the country heard of the heartbreak experienced by Jack’s family and friends.

The 13-year-old was “one-of-a-kind” and known to his family as Jacksie. He was a twin to sister Mia and older brother to Georgia who told mourners he was “the kindest, bravest most caring big brother I could ever ask for.”

"Life will never be the same without Jack,” she said.

Henry de Bromhead and jockey Rachael Blackmore with Henry’s family, from left, mother Sally, father Harry, children Mia and Jack and wife Heather back in March in Knockeen Waterford. Picture by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

"Whoever you love, make sure you tell them. Because if something like this happens to you, something so tragic as it is, happens to you, it’s a great comfort,” Mr de Bromhead said at the funeral for his young son.

"I’d love you all to take that away with you.”

Last weekend, jockey Rachael Blackmore brought Henry de Bromhead’s first winner over the line since the death of his young son at the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase at Downpatrick.

"It is great to get but obviously winners don’t feel the same now. We are all thinking of Jack,” she said.