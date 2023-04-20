Points deduction and fine for Cavan football club after alleged ‘kung fu’ attack on referee

Video footage of the game, at Muirhevnamor in Dundalk, showed a person running at the referee, lunging and kicking him in mid-air

A football club has been deducted 10 points and fined €500 after a match in Dundalk was abandoned, following an alleged kung fu-style attack on the referee.

The incident happened during a North East Football League (NEFL) fixture between Sporting Ballyjamesduff FC and Bay FC on April 6.

Video footage of the game, at Muirhevnamor in Dundalk, showed a person running at the referee, lunging and kicking him in mid-air, resulting in the match having to be abandoned after 85 minutes.

Sporting BJD has since been deducted the points and fined.

In a statement, the NEFL said it carried out a review of “all the match reports of this game” and “decided to hand a named individual from Sporting BJD, who was named on the management team sheet, an automatic ban [of one match], plus two matches.”

It said the alleged assault was being dealt with separately by the disciplinary unit of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) .

“We can make no further comment at this time,” a FAI spokesperson added.

Gardaí said they were investigating an assault following the incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

Sporting BJD had been due to play Duleek AFC seniors in Co Meath last weekend. However, the match was called off – because there was no referee available.

It is understood this was because the match official who was due to take charge of the fixture was called into work at the last minute. The match has been rescheduled to go ahead this weekend.

Following the game against Bay FC, the referee involved was hospitalised and received treatment.

Sporting Ballyjamesduff FC from Cavan were playing Bay FC from Louth in Division 1 of the NEFL, and Bay FC were leading 1-0 when the incident occurred and the match was abandoned.

The NEFL said: “As a league, we haven’t faced anything like this before and we hope that we never see this type of behaviour again.

“We would hope that the NEFL football community can get through this horrible incident together – and learn as a group. We want to get back to doing what we do best – playing football.

“Our immediate concerns are for the match official. We hope he makes a full recovery – physically and mentally – and we hope to see him back in the middle of our games where he will feel the love and support from all our clubs.”

When contacted about the 10-point deduction and €500 fine, Sporting BJD did not respond. In a previous statement, it said it was “extremely disappointed” at what happened during the game, and added it would fully cooperate with the investigation into the violent incident.

“All at Sporting Ballyjamesduff FC are extremely disappointed at last night’s actions vs Bay FC,” said the club committee. “An investigation is under way and we will do everything in our power to cooperate in this matter.

"The club will handle this situation with the utmost seriousness and action will be taken. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”