Poignant photo shows Kiea McCann with debs date as funeral details announced

Oisín Clerkin (18) and Kiea McCann (17) beam for the camera in the heart-breaking picture taken on what should have been the happiest night of their young school lives.

Kiea McCann and Oisín Clerkin on their Debs night in Co Monaghan. Photo: Facebook.

The teen who survived a crash which claimed the lives of his date, Kiea McCann (17) and her best friend Dlava Mohamed (16) on their way to a debs ball on Monday has posted of a photograph of them together hours before the tragedy.

Dressed in a long, red, sequin dress, her hair tied back in an up do, Kiea is carrying a satin cream sequin clutch bag and a floral corsage on her wrist.

Oisín smiles proudly for the camera, his arm around his beautiful date. Dressed in a sky blue blazer, navy blue waistcoat and matching trousers, with a white shirt and multi-coloured dark tie, Oisín looks every bit the gentleman.

Guard of honour held in Clones for 17-year-old victim of Monaghan crash

Hours later, tragedy struck when the car in which they were travelling left the road and hit a tree, near Clones, Co Monaghan, killing Kiea and Dlava and seriously injuring Dlava’s sister Auin (18), who is in a critical but stable condition in hospital, fellow student Oisín, and driver, Anthony McGinn, 60, who remains in a critical condition.

It comes as Kiea’s family prepares to bid a final farewell to the 17-year-old, who will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Kiea returned to the family home in Clones last night where she will stay until she is removed to the Sacred Heart Chapel, Clones for her Funeral Mass at 2pm tomorrow.

Kiea's funeral procession will leave her family home at 1:30pm with hundreds of mourners expected to line the streets and form a guard of honour.

She will be laid to rest in Mount St Oliver's Cemetery, Clones afterwards.

Families of Monaghan crash victims ‘hugely devastated and suffering from shock’

Her death notice reads: “The untimely death has occurred of Kiea McCann, Clones, Co. Monaghan, alongside her best friend Dlava Mohamed, following a tragic car accident. Kiea is predeceased by her brother Jason.

“Kiea will be forever missed and always loved by her mum Teresa, her father Franky, her brothers and sisters; Brandon, Jentzen, Frankie, Michaela, Shauna, Shaunice, Tameaka, Tanisha, Amelia and her wide circle of best friends and family.

“Kiea will also be missed by her heartbroken grandmothers Mary Ellen Mc Cann and Anna Rose Flynn, her two nephews Tadhg and Liam, her uncles and aunts, cousins and friends,” the death notice read.

Funeral details for her best friend Dlava have yet to be released.

Principal of Largy College in Clones, Co Monaghan, Sharon Magennis, said that breaking the news of the deaths of best friends, Kiea and Dlava to fellow pupils on Monday evening, was the “hardest five minutes” of her career.

As news of the tragedy filtered through, devastated students were bussed from the cancelled debs celebration back to the school which opened to receive and comfort them.

“We took the students into the school,” she told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“I, myself, went out onto the bus and took the students off the buses that arrived at 10:30pm,” she said.

“To have to say that, to speak to students, parents that were there at that time. That was indeed the hardest five minutes of my career.

“It was just a scene of utter heartbreak and devastation. And those friends, they will need to be together for the next number of days, weeks and months and we need so much support in the time ahead.”

She continued: “Words can't describe how our school, our community of Clones is feeling just at this time.”

“The past 36 hours have definitely taken a toll on all of us and everyone in our community and we can't find the words,” she added.

“The students can't find the words to express the emotions of anger and hurt that they feel.

“Over the next while we'll continue to work together to support each other.”

The principal said she wanted to “extend our deepest sympathies to the families.” She added: “These two families have lost sisters and daughters.”

The principal said she’d spent yesterday visiting both of the deceased girls’ families.

“Dlava was always smiling,” the principal said. “She was gorgeous, so loyal and bubbly. She was always very happy around school. She really had a goodness. She was just full of energy.”

“Kia was pleasant and courteous. She had a great love of children and she had hoped to go on to study childcare at third level. And now that is a dream that will just not be realised.”

Dlava had just completed her Junior Cert and was due to go into Transition Year but again her promise would not be fulfilled.

“Dlava will be a massive loss to our school community,” Ms Magennis said.

Kia had completed her school and had finished her Leaving Cert Applied, the principal explained.

“Both girls were absolutely integral to our community and we are just heartbroken at this time,” she added.

The school had been opened yesterday morning, the principal explained, and a critical incident team meeting had taken place, to deal with the tragedy.

School psychologists are currently at the school providing support to students and staff at Largy College.

The National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) met staff at the school yesterday and will continue to provide support in the coming weeks and months, the Department of Education confirmed

When a tragic event happens a school community, NEPS is available to advise and support the teachers and other adults who work daily with students and who know them well.

Psychologists will also work with the teachers to identify students who are most in need of support, and help develop procedures for reviewing their needs and supporting onward referral, if necessary.

NEPS will participate in any interagency response that may be required in the coming days. It has been in contact with the HSE in the area and will link with other agencies as required.

Link to Kiea’s funeral mass here: https://www.churchservices.tv/sacredheartclones