Plucky pensioner dad of golf pro ‘struck in face with mobile’ during Book of Kells banner row
Gardai are to investigate an alleged assault on a plucky pensioner who is campaigning to bring the revered Book Of Kells back to its home town in County Meath.
The incident took place in Kells on Wednesday, June 22, when Ronnie McGrane, father of golf professional Damien, unfurled a banner asking Trinity College to return the priceless manuscript to the people of the town.
He revealed: “I do this maybe once a year I accept people mightn't agree with it and I have had verbal confrontations over it before but I never expected to be struck.
“I was just starting to get the banner up when this guy came out of nowhere and objected to what I was doing and we had a few words.
“I think he thought I was recording him because next thing he grabbed my phone and hit me in the face with it. Like I said I have taken some verbal stick over the years but this is the first time I was physically assaulted.
Read more
“Michael Gallagher, a local Sinn Féin councillor, seen I was shook up and came over and waited with me for around half an hour until the guards arrived.
“To be fair to them they took the details of what happened and have said they will be in touch to take a statement from me. I'll certainly cooperate with them.
"It's come to something when a pensioner is attacked in his own home town just for having an opinion.”
Ronnie also revealed that Trinity College authorities are none too keen on his efforts.
“They sent me solicitors letters a decade ago asking me to stop and threatening legal action. I ignored them and heard no more but I'd welcome my day in court to debate who the Book of Kells really belongs to.”
Today's Headlines
marching madness | Footage shows chaos erupting after man throws bin at Orange flute band marching on July 12
'Really happy' | Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen completes move from Anderlecht to Burnley
CREEP | British soldier jailed for sex assault on unconscious woman freed already
Court appearance | Men who allegedly brought dead man to post office to claim pension charged with deception
Terror links | Gardai probe if Uzi machine gun seized in west Dublin belonged to ‘dangerous’ Republican gang
Bid defeated | Government wins vote of no confidence in Dáil by 85 votes to 66
gardai probe | Two Dublin Airport workers arrested over €1m cocaine seizure
Place in the scum | Dublin gangster Aymen Shebani gets permission for Majorca holiday as he awaits trial
Orange Marches | Thousands march in Twelfth of July parades across Northern Ireland
DONE DEAL | Nathan Collins becomes Ireland’s most expensive player as €24m move to Wolves completed