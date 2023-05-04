public Appeal | 

Plea for help to find pensioner (81) missing from north Dublin

Joe Scally (81) has been missing from the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5 since yesterday, Wednesday 3 May.

Joe Scally

Neasa Cumiskey

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Dublin pensioner.

Joe Scally (81) has been missing from the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5 since yesterday, Wednesday 3 May.

Joe is described as approximately 5’11” in height and of a strong build with short grey hair.

Read more

When last seen, he was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark trousers.

Anyone with information on Joe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos