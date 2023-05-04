Plea for help to find pensioner (81) missing from north Dublin
Joe Scally (81) has been missing from the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5 since yesterday, Wednesday 3 May.
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Dublin pensioner.
Joe is described as approximately 5’11” in height and of a strong build with short grey hair.
When last seen, he was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark trousers.
Anyone with information on Joe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
