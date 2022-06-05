Platinum Jubilee mishap as Irish tricolour shown to represent parts of the United Kingdom

Different symbols and flags were shown to represent the four corners of the United Kingdom – but inadvertently, the green, white and orange flag of the Republic of Ireland was used in the video.

Viewers spotted a blunder as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations drew to a close in the UK today, with the Irish tricolour flag used to represent Northern Ireland.

During the performances, a video montage of the UK’s sporting achievements is played in the background while a spoken word artist performed on stage.

Different symbols and flags were shown to represent the four corners of the United Kingdom – but inadvertently, the green, white and orange flag of the Republic of Ireland was used in the video.

The video showed the flag of England, then the three lions of the England football squad. Next it showed a red dragon emblem representing Wales. Then it showed a woman waving an Irish tricolour, before cutting to a man bearing a Scottish flag.

Meanwhile an artist rapped: “From Andy to Emma, the best tennis skills, we mix disciplines like we’re Jess Ennis-Hill, I guess when it’s real is the day we win trophies.”

“So we can wail ‘til our throats are all croaky, but see those three lions, you know what they do to me, I see them standing for strength, love, and unity, same with the red dragon, shamrock, and thistle, white, black, and brown we unite at the whistle...”

The Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte in the front row of the royal box. Chris Jackson/PA

Some viewers took to Twitter to point out the mishap, one user wrote: “Ummm….did they just show the Irish flag in this segment? #PlatinumJubilee”

While another wrote: “Showing the Irish flag at the platinum jubilee: wow.”

The celebrations saw performances from stars such as Elton John, Rod Stewart, Eurovision entry Sam Ryder, George Ezra, Andrea Bocelli and Diana Ross.

Members of the Royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, watched on in the audience and waved flags.