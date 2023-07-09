Plane damaged in air bridge collapse at Dublin Airport’s Terminal Two

"There were no reports of any injuries to any passengers or crew.”

An air bridge collapsed at Dublin Airport earlier today, causing damage to an aircraft, Dublin Airport operator daa has confirmed.

In a statement issued to the Irish Independent, a spokesperson for the DAA said the incident, which damaged an American Airlines aircraft, occurred this morning at Terminal 2.

"DAA can confirm an incident which resulted in damage to American Airlines aircraft by an air bridge at Dublin Airport this morning,” the spokesperson said.

"There were no reports of any injuries to any passengers or crew.”

Dublin Airport confirmed that the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) did not need to attend the incident.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit is part of the Department of Transport and is responsible for the investigation of aircraft accidents and serious incidents that occur within Ireland.

In addition, the AAIU provides assistance to foreign safety investigation authorities who conduct investigations into occurrences involving Irish registered and/or operated aircraft abroad.

Furthermore, in some cases Foreign States may delegate Investigations back to the AAIU.

The Chief Inspector of Air Accidents reports directly to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport has advised passengers that all of its car parks are fully booked over the coming days during the busy summer holiday period.

The airport said those without a booking should plan to travel to the airport via an alternate method such as by bus, taxi or drop-off by a friend or relative.

The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.