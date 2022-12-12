Pilot dies following helicopter crash in Co Kildare
The helicopter crashed into a field in Brannockstown, about 5kms southeast of Kilcullen, on Sunday evening
A body has been removed from the wreckage of a helicopter crash in Co Kildare.
The helicopter crashed into a field in Brannockstown, about 5kms southeast of Kilcullen, on Sunday evening.
Gardai and emergency services responded to the incident and remained at the scene on Monday morning while a technical examination was being conducted by investigators.
It is understood the body was removed from the site by hearse on Monday morning.
Gardai said it will provide assistance to the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) which is the lead agency in the investigation.
A garda spokesman said: “It is Gardai’s understanding that there has been one confirmed fatality in this crash.
“A file will be prepared for the coroner upon completion of an examination.”
The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) issued a statement on Sunday evening.
A post on Twitter read: “The AAIU has completed an initial survey of the accident site at Brannockstown, Co Kildare, and will return in the morning to continue its activities, including an ongoing site survey, witness interviews, and recovery of the wreckage to the AAIU wreckage examination facility.”
Additional reporting by PA Media.
