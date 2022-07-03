Piers Morgan urges ill Roscommon teen to ‘keep fighting’ after heart failure

The broadcaster urged 16-year-old Archie Naughton to “keep fighting” as he receives treatment in the Mater Hospital.

Piers Morgan showed his support for Archie in a tweet — © PA

TV personality Piers Morgan has reached out to an ill Roscommon teenager after learning of his heart failure.

The broadcaster urged 16-year-old Archie Naughton to “keep fighting” as he receives treatment in the Mater Hospital.

He tweeted: “On no, terrible news. Keep fighting Archie.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The young man suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), which has no cure. His twin brothers George and Isaac also suffer from the genetic disorder.

A vigil took place on Saturday evening at The Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon Town in support of Archie.

His mum Paula Naughton took to social media to thank the public for their “love, support, compassion, prayers and kindness”.

She said that the family are “so humbled” and “overwhelmed” that so many people showed up to the “beautiful event”.

Sharing an update on Archie’s condition, Paula wrote: “He is still in the trenches but is battling hard!

“We are visualising the miracle and this morning he ate a gammon sandwich and drank! Yesterday morning this seemed an impossibility.

“We are unable to fully express our gratitude to each one of you for everything you are doing.

“The world is experiencing such darkness at the moment. Please God let Archie's recovery happen and brings some much needed light for us all.

“Miracles happen every day; we MUST BELIEVE,” she said before adding the hashtags #PrayForArchie and #NeverEVERGiveUp.