Pictured: Car bursts into flames on Kildare motorway as temperatures in Ireland soar

No injuries have been reported.
The burning vehicle

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

A car burst into flames on a Co Kildare motorway this afternoon as temperatures soared to 27C.

A photo of the incident shows the silver car engulfed in flames as it was parked on the hard shoulder of the M7 between Junction 14 Monasterevin and Junction 13 Kildare East shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) confirmed that a maintenance crew and fire crew arrived at the scene and dealt with the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.


