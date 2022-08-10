Pictured: Car bursts into flames on Kildare motorway as temperatures in Ireland soar
Neasa CumiskeySunday World
A car burst into flames on a Co Kildare motorway this afternoon as temperatures soared to 27C.
A photo of the incident shows the silver car engulfed in flames as it was parked on the hard shoulder of the M7 between Junction 14 Monasterevin and Junction 13 Kildare East shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) confirmed that a maintenance crew and fire crew arrived at the scene and dealt with the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
Today's Headlines
New arrest | Sligo dad killed in holiday camp row was target of CAB and jailed for drug dealing
Engulfed | Pictured: Car bursts into flames on Kildare motorway as temperatures in Ireland soar
'Legendary' | Grainne and Sile Seoige mourn death of their 'incredible’ grandmother
missing man | Damien Heagney murder: Body recovered during search of Tyrone reservoir
WANTED | Notorious on-the-run conwoman Farah Damji arrested in Galway and remanded in custody
That's My Boy | Barry Keoghan shows off newborn son with sweet Instagram snap
Up in smoke | Revenue seize 2,500kgs of illicit tobacco worth €1.7m in Co Meath
'VERY BRAVE' | Hero Garda saves drowning man’s life by pulling him from Liffey and performing CPR
Family Matters | Love Island’s Dami Hope introduces girlfriend Indiyah to his grandmother
No remorse | Family of Esther McCann say her killer husband Frank should never be released