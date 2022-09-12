Pervert butcher Stephen Mooney beaten at loyalist parade on Shankill Road

Hotel room sex attacker ‘got the head punched off him’ at march for UVF murderer Brian Robinson

A pervert butcher was left nursing a busted face after being beaten up at a loyalist march in honour of a UVF killer shot dead by undercover soldiers.

Stephen Mooney was pictured walking along the Shankill Road in Belfast with a bloody gash over his eye following a confrontation with a furious local.

Despite being hated in the area, the sex offender foolishly showed up at last weekend’s Brian Robinson commemoration parade.

Onlookers said he “got the head punched off him” and was ordered off the road.

As a clearly dazed Mooney was walking along the Shankill phoning a friend for help, he was taunted by passers-by.

One motorist was recorded shouting “sex offender” at the injured 46-year-old and laughing. A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

“Mooney must have a death wish showing up at the Brian Robinson parade because the place was coming down with UVF members,” a source said.

“He got a couple of digs to the head and was told to clear off. He appeared to be drunk, so that might explain his bravado.

“Mooney can count himself lucky because things could have turned out much worse for him — he was fortunate to get away with just a cut above the eye.”

The Brian Robinson Memorial Parade last weekend

The shamed businessman was convicted in 2018 of carrying out a sex attack on a woman at a hotel in Belfast city centre. The pervert was fined £750 and ordered to pay his victim £1,000 compensation.

She had been celebrating her 40th birthday with friends when he invited her to his room for what she thought was a group party.

On arrival, Mooney was the only one there, so she asked him to phone her mum, who was also at the hotel.

But he pushed her onto the bed, straddled her and started to kiss her neck.

The terrified woman later told police: “He was rubbing both his hands all over my hips and waist. I thought I was going to be raped.

“I was saying, ‘Get off me’. Eventually, Stephen was off me and I’m not sure if it was me pushing him off or he got off. My instant thought was to get out of the room. I was terrified.”

The sex attack victim tried to flee, but the hotel room door was locked and Mooney pounced on her again from behind.

She later told the police: “He walked me back towards the bed and started to kiss my neck again and was rubbing his hands all over me.

“All I could think of was how to get away from him.”

Stephen Mooney

The frightened woman pushed Mooney off a second time and again ran to the hotel room door, trying to force the lock. The predator then opened it and she fled downstairs.

Later that night, Mooney rang her repeatedly, eventually sending a text when she refused to answer. She later replied to the message, writing, “Stop ringing me, you’re sick”, to which he answered, “lol”.

His victim also revealed that following the attack she ended up “scrubbing herself in the shower”.

When Mooney was convicted, his family butcher’s shop on the Shankill was vandalised and graffiti appeared branding him “scum” and a “sex offender”.

Although originally from the area, he has been living in the Stormont district of east Belfast for some time.

The annual Brian Robinson parade which the pervert showed up at last weekend drew thousands of loyalists and more than 50 bands onto the Shankill Road.

The UVF assassin was killed by undercover soldiers on the Crumlin Road in September 1989, minutes after they witnessed him murdering Catholic Paddy McKenna at the Ardoyne shops.

Loyalists believe he was killed to take the pressure off the government over republican shoot-to-kill allegations.