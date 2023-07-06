'Peru Two' cocaine mule Michaela McCollum graduates from university

“10 years ago I was graduating with different lessons! So happy to have came this far.”

In 2013, McCollum (29) was caught with Scottish woman Melissa Reid attempting to smuggle £1.5m worth of cocaine out of Peru.

They initially denied the charge, claiming that they had been forced to become mules.

Known as the 'Peru Two', the pair later admitted to drug smuggling and were jailed for six years and eight months. Both women were released in 2016.

In 2019, a British university refused to accept McCollum onto an International Business Management course because she was a "potential risk" to other students.

She revealed her application for the course was initially successful until they realised she was one of the Peru Two.

After studying psychology and sociology in college, the Dungannon woman did a Spanish A-level and applied and had been accepted for university in Great Britain to study International Business Management.

After her late stage rejection, she said she would wait a year, then apply for university in Belfast.

"Yes, I made a mistake, but we all make mistakes. Mine was really bad, but I was young and I think I've proved that I'm not that kind of person - taking drugs and committing crime after crime. I am really trying," she said.