Personal trainer’s €60k personal injuries claim slashed after her gym videos emerge

THESE are the videos of a personal trainer performing weight-lifting exercises which a judge said went overwhelmingly against her in a €60,000 personal injuries claim before he awarded her €7,500.

Sorcha Cleere (24) had taken the civil case after being injured when a bus taking her from Dublin Airport crashed into a German motorist who stopped suddenly at a roundabout in August 2019.

Photos and videos were posted on Sorcha’s social media

Ms Cleere, who was working as a cabin crew member for Stobart Air at the time, subsequently got a job as a personal trainer but later gave it up as unsuitable and now works at the Department of Education.

After Judge James O’Donohoe was shown these videos where Ms Cleere was involved in various weight-lifting exercises in the gym he said he did not believe she suffered the degree of injury she had portrayed and awarded her €7,500.

Videos of Sorcha weight lifting were shown in court.

Her barrister Maeve Cox, who appeared with John O’Leary Solicitors, told the court Ms Cleere had struck her jaw against a bar on the seat in front of her, had come free of her safety belt and had fallen on the floor as a result of the collision.

Liability had been conceded by Dualway Coaches, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin, and the case had become an assessment.

Shane English, who appeared with Liz Lyons of Hayes McGrath Solicitors for Dualway, in cross-examination had challenged Cleere’s credibility with regard to the extent of her injuries and played a video of online weight-lifting exercises she had posted on Instagram following the accident.

Cleere, of Carrigwood, Firhouse, Tallaght, Dublin 24, told the court she still suffered with back and neck injuries particularly after sitting for long periods.

She said the gym exercises were part of a recovery regime that had been suggested for her by her physiotherapist and to promote herself as a personal trainer.

Judge O’Donohoe said the video footage portrayed a far different set of circumstances as to the reality of the extent of her injuries and was overwhelmingly against her.

“I have to say that I don’t accept she has suffered the degree of injury that she portrays and certainly not a chronic injury,” Judge O’Donohoe said.

Awarding her €7,500 damages and District Court costs with a certificate for counsel, he made an added award of €1,250 for special expenses and loss.

The Sunday World contacted Ms Cleere for comment but she did not respond by time of going to print.