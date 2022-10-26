‘Person of interest’ identified in suspected murder of man (60s) in Westmeath

The victim is believed to have suffered a violent death.

Gardai at the scene in Rattin near Miltownpass, Westmeath where the body of a man in his 60's was found in unexplained circumstances last night.... Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardai remove the body from the scene in Rattin near Miltownpass, Westmeath where the body of a man in his 60's was found in unexplained circumstances last night. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A male person of interest has been identified in relation to the suspected murder of a man in his 60s in Westmeath .

It is understood the suspect has been located in the south east of the country and is helping gardaí with their inquiries.

The discovery of the man’s body yesterday was deemed suspicious after a note was found at the scene.

Yesterday gardaí opened an investigation after the body of the man was found in unexplained circumstances.

“Shortly after 6pm, the body of a man in his 60s was discovered by Gardaí in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene short time later,” the force said in a statement yesterday.

“The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation. The local Coroner has also been notified.”

Gardaí at Mullingar are investigating and the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.