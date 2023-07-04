CLIFF TRAGEDY | 

Person dies after falling from cliff in Portrush, Co Antrim

Emergency services were tasked to the incident on Ramore Head in Portrush shortly after 7pm on Monday night.

The Coastguard at the scene of the incident at Ramore Head

A person has died after falling from a cliff in Co Antrim.

Emergency services were tasked to the incident on Ramore Head in the seaside town of Portrush shortly after 7pm on Monday night.

Coastguard teams; including the Rescue 199 helicopter from Prestwick, were involved in the attempted rescue operation alongside the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

In a statement on social media, Coleraine Coastguard said: “Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush.

“A casualty was recovered but sadly declared deceased at the scene.”


