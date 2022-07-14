People urged to be ‘sun smart’ as temperatures set to hit 31C by Monday

Paul Downes said that the warm airmass that has brought a heat wave to Europe this month will likely be transported to Ireland over the weekend

A meteorologist has warned the public to be “sun smart” as the country is due to be hit with scorching temperatures next week.

Paul Downes said that the warm airmass that has brought a heat wave to Europe this month will likely be transported to Ireland over the weekend.

He said that while we can expect dry days with sunny spells on Friday and Saturday, temperatures “will range in the mid to low 20s” with highs of 25C predicted on Saturday in some areas.

But on Sunday, temperatures will begin to rise to the mid-upper 20s, feeling hot and dry with long spells of sunshine.

And temperatures will potentially surpass 30C or 31C locally on Monday, with Met Éireann forecasting “hot conditions across the country”.

Mr Downes warned that nighttime temperatures will be “very warm and humid” in the mid to high teens.

“With temperatures soaring, it is important to remain hydrated and be sun smart, that goes for animals as well as ourselves. Be prepared and remember to be summer ready,” he said.

“The nighttime temperature will also be very warm and humid with temperatures on Sunday and Monday night not likely to fall below the mid to high teens and in some areas they may not fall below 20C, which is known as a tropical night.”

The warm conditions are likely to continue into Tuesday, but the national forecaster says that the hot spell may come to an end as it looks like showers and thunder are on the cards.

“There is a little more uncertainty regarding Tuesday but it does look like it will be another hot day and perhaps as hot if not hotter than Monday,” Mr Downes said.

“While this warmer air moves in our direction there will be the chance of a few thundery bursts especially on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, this morning will be mostly dry with sunny spells, although counties in Ulster will see the odd shower continue throughout the day.

It will generally become cloudier in the afternoon and evening but temperatures are expected to remain between 16 to 23C, feeling warmest near the south coast.