People treated for smoke inhalation after blaze in underground car park of Dublin hotel

Maeve McTaggart and Niamh Horan

A number of people were treated for smoke inhalation after a car went on fire in the underground car park of a hotel in Ballymun, Co. Dublin.

It has been reported that loud bangs were heard in the area around the time of the fire.

Gardai along with five fire engines, three ambulances and an emergency tender attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are at scene of a car on fire in the underground car park of a hotel in the Ballymun area.

"No further details are available at this time.”


