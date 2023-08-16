People told to stay away from popular Cork beach after rats stage strand invasion

It has prompted Cork County Council to issue a number of warnings to those hoping to spend a day by the seaside

People have been warned to stay away from a popular Cork beach after it was overrun by rats.

Ballyrisode Beach, located between Schull and Goleen, and close to the Mizen peninsula, is a favourite for bathers and families.

Despite the recent unseasonal weather it has continued to attract visitors over the late summer days but now a problem has arisen with rodents.

It has prompted Cork County Council to issue a number of warnings to those hoping to spend a day by the seaside.

In one tweet issued by council on social media it states: “ADVICE NOT TO PLAY or SWIM at #Ballyrisode Beach.”

It adds: “Bathers are advised not to play or swim in the general vicinity of the rocky area near the car park due to a rodent infestation.”

Due to the presence of the vermin, the council said it was wise to be careful while on the beach.

“Bathers are also advised to take caution while on the beach & in the wider area,” the council has further advised.

However, action is being taken to combat the furry foe as an authorised contractor has laid bait on the beach, “and will continue to carry out inspections/lay bait as necessary until the issue has been resolved”.

It has been reported that a large number of rats have been seen in recent days which, it has been suggested, may have been attracted by messy visitors leaving litter and rubbish behind.

Earlier this month, it was reported how a Dublin playground would be sanitised after large numbers of rats were spotted in the area.

Dublin City Parks had been monitoring the issue in Ranelagh Gardens and Cllr Hazel Chu is reassuring regular users of the park that it will be sorted soon.

This comes after a number of people complained about the rats since the start of the summer.

“I’ve seen them in person already because we go down to the playground. It has been brought to my attention (by local residents) as well,” Cllr Chu said.

“There was a pest team out four weeks ago, but with all the rain it washed away all the pest control. But they’re going to do it again and hopefully it’ll be dealt with.

“Parks have a plan in action with the pest control contractors. They’ve identified routes where rats can get in like pipes. They’ll be adding more rat boxes too.

“The playground will be sanitised. I contacted the HSE, but they never got back to me.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Paddy McCartan also voiced his concerns about the number of rats in the area.

“I’ve sent emails to pest control in Dublin City Council. I’d be quite concerned about it. It’s a concern for young families. It’s happened before, I don’t know what the cause of it is,” he said.

“It’s a health and safety issue that needs to be addressed immediately whether it’s people leaving waste behind, I don’t know. I’d look for a report on the cause of it.”

Cllr Dermot Lacey also highlighted how he thinks the issue should be solved.

“I’m an animal lover, but they’re spreaders of illnesses and disease, they can attack too. You hear reports of them in other parks, Sandymount Strand and they do need to be tackled,” he said.

“What seems to be the problem is that waste isn’t collected enough. They’re places where people have picnics, crisps, biscuits and food. They put them in the bins, but they aren’t emptied enough and sometimes left overnight.”

According to Dublin City Parks, they are giving “the issue constant priority” and they’ve “contracted pest control services and are monitoring the situation daily”.

The HSE confirmed that in the case of public lands such as Ranelagh Gardens, “the responsibility for controlling vermin rests with the Local Authority, in this case Dublin City Council”.

Dublin City Council told Independent.ie they are aware of the recent reports of rats in Ranelagh Gardens, adding: “Rentokil believe this incidence may be because of the increased wet weather after the long dry spell which has forced rats above ground.

"Rentokil have been engaged to put out bait boxes and DCC is putting up signs to ask people to refrain from feeding the wildfowl. DCC will monitor and review the situation over the coming weeks.”