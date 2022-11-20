Pensioner who died in early morning Tipperary house fire named as Christy Brown (70s)
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and is being investigated
Tributes have been paid to a man in his 70s who died in a house fire this morning.
He has been named locally as Christy Brown, who lived alone on River Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and is being investigated.
Mr Brown was originally from Ardfinnan in Co Tipperary, around 15 km away.
He was retired and is understood to have worked in the building trade.
Independent Clonmel councillor Richie Molloy paid tribute to Mr Brown, saying: “All this gentleman’s neighbours are shocked. We send sympathies to his family and friends at such a sad end of a life.”
Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on River Street in the town just after 6.30am on Sunday.
It is believed Mr Brown may have died from smoke inhalation.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after the fire was brought under control.
His body was removed to Tipperary University Hospital and a post mortem will be carried out. A file will be prepared for the coroner.
Deputy Mayor and Fine Gael councillor for Clonmel, John Fitzgerald, told Independent.ie he was “very saddened” to hear of the death of the elderly man.
“This seems to have been a tragic accident that has had a very unfortunate outcome,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.
“Obviously we send our condolences to the next of kin at this time.”
Today's Headlines
WATCH | Awards guest films ‘Up the Ra’ chant during selfie with Ex DUP leader Arlene Foster
perfect match | Gangster Liam Byrne’s son goes official with Steven Gerrard’s daughter as he shares photo
HOTEL BRAWL | Irish National Party delegate says he ‘feared for his life’ as anti-fascists stormed conference
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Kilkenny man caught on CCTV stealing car with autistic teen inside before fatal crash
DANCING SUZES | Cosmetics and Instagram queen Suzanne Jackson lines up for Dancing With The Stars
heinous crime | Cork woman who killed two friends by setting flat on fire to be released from prison
LATEST | Ruth Lawrence’s ex-partner also facing extradition to Ireland over brutal double murder
Tributes paid | Pensioner who died in early morning Tipperary house fire named as Christy Brown (70s)
dos and don'ts | Irishman shares tips on how to avoid getting arrested at Qatar World Cup 2022
mass killing | Man subdued by ‘heroic’ patrons and arrested after five killed in US gay club shooting