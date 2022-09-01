Pensioner in ‘serious’ condition after being hit by SUV in Waterford
A pensioner was rushed to hospital this morning after he was struck by an SUV in Waterford this morning.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision, which took place on the N25 at Kinsalebeg and invovled and SUV and a pedestrian, at approximately 10.15am on Thursday morning.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which have been described as “serious”. No other injuries were reported.
Diversions are currently in place and a technical examination is underway this evening.
Read more
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal this morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
video nasties | Shocking CCTV captures three men preparing for bloody revenge at caravan park
M50 chaos | Six-vehicle road collision on M50 as three people hospitalised ‘as precaution’
cost shocker | Bord Gáis to hike up electricity prices by 34% – the FIFTH increase since last year
sicko | PSNI praise victims of William Patterson for bravery after pervert pensioner is jailed
determination | Alannah Quinn Idris ‘aces’ Leaving Cert six months after losing sight after alleged assault
nightmare | Vogue Williams reveals how son now sleeps on the floor after sis showed him ‘scary’ movie
countdown | Harry Styles fans face anxious wait as tickets for Slane Castle gig go on general release
'last resort' | Judge orders arrest of teacher who refused to address transgender student as ‘they’
Shock news | Simon Delaney stuns viewers and co-hosts as he reveals he is quitting Ireland AM
two out of three | Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon joins outgoing queen Pamela Uba on red carpet for Bat Out Of Hell opening