Pensioner in ‘serious’ condition after being hit by SUV in Waterford

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital

A pensioner was rushed to hospital this morning after he was struck by an SUV in Waterford this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision, which took place on the N25 at Kinsalebeg and invovled and SUV and a pedestrian, at approximately 10.15am on Thursday morning.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which have been described as “serious”. No other injuries were reported.

Diversions are currently in place and a technical examination is underway this evening.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal this morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.