Pensioner being sued by son over plush country house hopes it will be ‘sorted’ soon

Son sues his own mum over ownership of plush country house which welcomes A-List stars for luxury getaways’

A pensioner being sued by her own son over the ownership of a country house — favoured as a country getaway by A-list Irish celebs — says she still loves him regardless of any litigation.

Brede Thomas, who has welcomed stars of stage and screen to Ballyduff House, Co Kilkenny — which sits on an 85-acre-holding on the banks of the River Nore — is now bracing herself for a High Court battle for ownership of the beloved country estate.

Speaking with the Sunday World outside her home this week, she said of her relationship with her son and the litigation: “I love my son and hope this will all be sorted out soon.”

Over the past number of decades Brede has hosted hunts, weddings and even film casts to the spectacularly maintained estate.

The classic Georgian country house, which boasts a 14th century castle on its grounds, served as a location for the making of the movie Circle of Friends and counts Gabriel Byrne among its guests.

News that Brede is now being sued over the ownership of the estate by her 33-year-old son Thomas will be met with shock by the guests who have described her as a ‘natural host’ whose ‘friendly, warm welcome will never be forgotten.”

Details of the case were made public last week after papers filed by Brede’s son, David, were filed in the High Court.

In a sworn statement, David Thomas claimed that he has been subjected to a campaign of psychological abuse by his mother, who is allegedly refusing to leave the property which he says was willed to him by his grandmother.

Mr Thomas (33) said he is the owner of the property that has been the family home for many years and is operated by his mother as a guesthouse.

Mr Thomas said last year his lawyers advised him that the property had been legally transferred to him in 2010, but said this fact was hidden from him by his mother.

After raising the issue with her, he alleged she became violent and his continued presence in the property became “untenable”.

He alleged that he has now been excluded from his home, where he had lived for many years, by his mother.

He claims that he currently does not have anywhere else to live and has been staying with his aunt on an interim basis.

In the sworn statement, he said that last November his mother “physically attacked” him, requiring the intervention of gardaí, who he says have told him it is unsafe to try to enter “his own home”.

Inside Ballyduff House in Co Kilkenny

Mr Thomas also said his mother has made false allegations against him.

He alleged she has told one person that she will “burn the place down” rather than let him back into the property.

He added that his mother’s treatment of him included “kicking him out of his bedroom” into an unused sitting room, when the bedroom was needed for paying guests.

It is also alleged that at times she excluded him from using any of the house’s washing or sanitary facilities.

Mr Thomas said the property at Ballyduff was willed to him and his sister by their late grandmother, Barbara, Thomas in 1993.

It is claimed that a life interest in another farm and house, located in Coolroe, a mile from the Ballyduff property, was left to the defendant by her late husband.

In her will, Ms Thomas directed that the 85-acre farm and house be held in trust for David and his sister Rachel.

Their mother was one of several trustees appointed to the property.

Inside Ballyduff House in Co Kilkenny

It is claimed that Ms Thomas did not want the defendant to have any beneficial interest in the Ballyduff property.

Mr Thomas said that in 2010 the trustees, by way of deeds of appointment, transferred the interest in the Ballyduff property to him.

He said his mother withheld the true meaning of that transfer from him and represented to him that the transfer was not complete.

He alleged that since then his mother remained in control of the property and continued to manage and run the farm.

It is also claimed that she benefited from the profits, grants, entitlements and income generated from that property, except for “the occasional pocket money”.

Mr Thomas said during that time he had unrestricted access to the property and helped on the farm.

In his action, Mr Thomas seeks an order for possession of the house and the farm and that his legal interest in it be registered.

Gabriel Byrne inside the magnificent Ballyduff House

He also seeks damages and an injunction restraining his mother from trespassing or from watching and besetting the plaintiff or the property.

Efforts to contact David Thomas for comment this week were unsuccessful.

Ms Justice Eileen Roberts adjourned the case to later this month.