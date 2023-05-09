Pensioner and ill husband in ‘unthinkable’ situation as they face homelessness

Micheline Walsh (78) has rented a property with her husband for the last seven years, but the pair are now being turfed out of their house as their landlord has decided to sell up.

A pensioner who is just three weeks away from becoming homeless has said her situation is “unthinkable”.

Micheline Walsh (78) has rented a property with her husband for the last seven years, but the pair are now being turfed out of their house as their landlord has decided to sell up.

The couple were given six months’ notice to leave their home last November and are now facing homelessness amid the worsening rental crisis.

"We've been in our house for seven years. The rent was paid by our pension and my part-time job. When Covid came, my part-time job went,” she told RTÉ Radio 1.

"The language school couldn’t have students. Now the landlord is selling the property. That’s the reason we have to move."

Micheline explained that she and her husband will struggle to afford rent with just their pensions and while they have qualified for the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) in recent weeks, they've had no luck finding a property where HAP is accepted.

“There is no way that we can pay anything near the rents that are being asked. We registered on the housing list, which was a major effort.

“My husband had a very bad stroke. He lost his sight in half of each eye, lost the ability to read, he’s not steady on his feet, and he gets seizures. It’s a challenging situation.

“When we start to talk about it (becoming homeless) he gets very anxious and very disturbed.

“We can’t move in with somebody because that takes us off the housing list. We would be deemed not homeless."

“Nobody in my family has the extra room, bearing in my mind my husband has brain damage and needs a lot of care and attention. It is really not fair to bring that into someone else’s home arrangement. You can’t expect someone else to put up with that.”

She admitted that she feels "shameful" and "embarrassed" by their situation and questions why she is in this position.

"Why am I here? I had a naïve idea that the State helps you when you are old.

"That’s the job of the State, isn’t it: to look after the vulnerable? To me, homelessness was someone at the side of the street.

"Eviction brings up images of the Famine, images of dirt, inability to clean yourself, nowhere to sleep. I feel embarrassed.

"We’re on the housing list, but I don’t expect to get anything in my lifetime. How many years left do I have, realistically speaking? If I get 10 years, I would be delighted. I haven’t got time to wait on the list. I just feel I don’t exist."

She continued: “We are three weeks away from (moving out) at the end of May. There is nowhere to go.

“I spoke to the homeless section and asked, ‘What will happen when I ring you and say we need accommodation?’

“They said we’ll put in a request to central allocations for you to be placed in a homeless hostel. How am I going to manage? How long is that for?

“Is that for one night? Do I have to ring and say we need another night? It’s unthinkable,” she added.