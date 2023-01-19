Pensioner (80s) dies after car hits wall in Cabinteely, Co Dublin
Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the fatal single vehicle road traffic incident on the Old Bray Road
A pensioner has been killed after his car hit a wall in Cabinteely, Co Dublin yesterday morning.
Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the fatal single vehicle road traffic incident on the Old Bray Road at approximately 10.20am.
The driver of the car was fatally injured when his car collided with a wall.
“The driver, a man aged in his 80s, was later pronounced dead at the scene,” gardaí said.
“His body was removed to the mortuary at St Columcille's Hospital. A post-mortem will take place in due course.”
The scene was examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
