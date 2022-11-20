Tragedy | 

Pensioner (70s) dies in house fire in Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Gardaí do not suspect that foul play was involved in this incident.

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

A man has died after a fire broke out at a house in Tipperary in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the blaze by local fire services following reports of a house fire on River Street, Clonmel shortly after 6.30am this morning, Sunday, November 20.

The occupant of the house, a man in his mid 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Tipperary University Hospital and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Gardaí do not suspect that foul play was involved in this incident.


