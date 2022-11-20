Pensioner (70s) dies in house fire in Clonmel, Co Tipperary
Gardaí do not suspect that foul play was involved in this incident.
A man has died after a fire broke out at a house in Tipperary in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Gardaí were alerted to the blaze by local fire services following reports of a house fire on River Street, Clonmel shortly after 6.30am this morning, Sunday, November 20.
The occupant of the house, a man in his mid 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Read more
His body has been removed to the mortuary at Tipperary University Hospital and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Gardaí do not suspect that foul play was involved in this incident.
Today's Headlines
perfect match | Gangster Liam Byrne’s son goes official with Steven Gerrard’s daughter as he shares photo
Cash me outside | Joe Lycett appears to shred €11,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal
'No remorse' | Dad of murdered Nicola Furlong says ‘I’ll never forgive him’ after killer freed
DANCING SUZES | Cosmetics and Instagram queen Suzanne Jackson lines up for Dancing With The Stars
heinous crime | Cork woman who killed two friends by setting flat on fire to be released from prison
Police raid | Four men charged over discovery of handguns linked to East Belfast UVF
Preying on victims | Priest sexually assaulted boys while telling parishioners he was disgusted by church abuse
Tragedy | Pensioner (70s) dies in house fire in Clonmel, Co Tipperary
CARJACKING CARNAGE | Kilkenny man killed after stealing car with girl (16) inside previously survived stabbing
'Massive Strop' | Boy George threatened to quit I’m A Celeb after bizarre ‘temper tantrum’