Pensioner (70s) dies in house fire in Clonmel, Co Tipperary

A man has died after a fire broke out at a house in Tipperary in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the blaze by local fire services following reports of a house fire on River Street, Clonmel shortly after 6.30am this morning, Sunday, November 20.

The occupant of the house, a man in his mid 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Tipperary University Hospital and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Gardaí do not suspect that foul play was involved in this incident.