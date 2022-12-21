Pensioner (70s) dies after being struck by bus in Kilkenny
A pensioner has died after he was struck by a bus in Kilkenny.
The pedestrian, who was aged in his 70s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, where he later died. No other injuries have been reported.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred on the Dublin Road, Kilkenny, at around 5.20pm on Tuesday.
The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators. This has since been completed and the road has now reopened.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Judge orders Enoch Burke’s release from Mountjoy Prison
back in the box | Jonathan Dowdall says claim Gerry Hutch confessed to Regency shooting is ‘not a lie’
killer blows | Katie Taylor's former opponent jailed for murdering husband with baseball bat
'against it' | Leo Varadkar says he would resign from Fine Gael rather than go into coalition with Sinn Féin
loose lips | Fans in tears as rumours of Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers ‘split’ spread online
RIP | Tributes paid to young Irishman Anthony Mulhearn (24) struck and killed by train in US
'inhumane' | One of Ireland's most dangerous inmates sues prison service over solitary confinement
'huge misjudgement' | Dublin taxi-driver who agreed to transport €100k of cannabis jailed for three years
Predator | Sick uncle who sexually abused nieces exposed as prolific paedo after getting 10-year prison sentence
Tensions high | Rathkeale priest pleads with feuding factions to refrain from violence as Christmas approaches