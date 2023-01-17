Penneys launches new website for Irish customers … but all is not what it seems

One argued that it was ‘pointless’ to have a website that can’t be ordered from ‘in this day and age’

Penneys has launched a new website for Irish shoppers to check the stock in their local store before visiting.

Although there is no option to order online, customers can make wishlists and browse new collections.

Fans of the fashion favourite can also check if their size is available in their local Penneys.

Mixed reactions have followed the launch of the new and improved website, with some shoppers happy they can spare themselves a trip if what they’re looking for is unavailable.

Others wish the retail giant would let shoppers order online.

“Makes a lot of sense,” one Twitter user said, praising the move to online stock-checking.

Another argued that it was “pointless” to have a website that can’t be ordered from “in this day and age.”

“We need the online shopping to happen,” another commented.

Penneys customers can browse the website and take a look at fabrics, detailed descriptions and care details for products across the fashion, homeware and other departments.

Shoppers can also sign up to the Penneys newsletter to stay up to date on news and receive sneak peeks into new stock.

Damien O’Neill, the Head of Penneys in Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: "We are delighted to launch our new website in Ireland today.

"We know our Penneys customers love coming into our stores, but we now want to make it easier for them to see what’s in store by showcasing a much wider selection of our products online, enabling them to browse and check stock availability in their local store before visiting.

"Our ranges showcase our strong commitment to value, something we know matters more than ever to our customers right now and our website will help us to shine a spotlight on the breadth of fashionable and affordable choices available in our stores across Ireland.”