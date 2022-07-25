Pedestrian killed in early morning road crash on Achill Island, Co Mayo
A man has been killed in a tragic road accident on Achill Island in Co Mayo.
The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, died after being struck by a car at Dooagh in Keel at approximately 3:15am.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Mayo University Hospital.
Read more
There were no other injuries reported.
The scene is currently preserved for Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
FLASH IN THE PAN | Pictured: Perv who exposed penis to woman and kids back working in Eddie Rockets days later
Plane Sailing | RTE’s Maura Derrane soars through sky over Aran Islands
Immediate effect | Sinn Fein expel councillor Cathal McLaughlin following sexual assault conviction
'Best Day' | Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash marry in intimate ceremony at Essex home
RIP | Irish man (26) found dead in Bali ditch after scooter crash
'Attempted murder' | Infamous US street gang accused of knife attacks at Fuerteventura resort
Free for Moll | Robbery mastermind Stefan Saunders and wife went on property buying spree after €2.5m heist
Pro Bono | U2 set for Las Vegas residency at new venue
Checkmate | Chess robot breaks boy’s finger during tournament in Russia
Horrifying | Man who repeatedly raped teen after attacking her on street jailed for six and a half years