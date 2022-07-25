Pedestrian killed in early morning road crash on Achill Island, Co Mayo

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

A man has been killed in a tragic road accident on Achill Island in Co Mayo.

The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, died after being struck by a car at Dooagh in Keel at approximately 3:15am.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

There were no other injuries reported.

The scene is currently preserved for Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.