Pedestrian in his 20s killed after being struck by a car on M7 in Kildare
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M7 motorway in County Kildare.
Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly after 4:00am after a male pedestrian in his mid-20s was struck by a car traveling northbound on the M7 between J11 and J10 near Naas.
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.
Gardai are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They said in a statement: “Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene and the M7 remains closed to north bound (Dublin bound) traffic between J11 (M7/M9) and J10 (Naas South) following the collision.”
Read more
"Traffic on the M9 is currently being diverted at J2 Kilcullen and on the M7 at J12 Newbridge. Diversions are expected to remain in place for much of the morning. Further traffic updates are available on @gardatraffic.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly appealing to motorists who may have stopped at the scene of the collision before the arrival of emergency services.
“They are also asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the M7 between J11 and J10 in either direction in hours prior to the collision, to make it available to them.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” the statement added.
Today's Headlines
Tipping point | Cherry Orchard is ‘on the edge of the abyss’ in wake of Garda ramming, councillor says
'good riddance' | Parents relieved as convicted paedophile living just yards from primary school is jailed
crime crackdown | Six more homes searched as part of probe into ramming of garda car in Cherry Orchard
witness appeal | Pedestrian in his 20s killed after being struck by a car on M7 in Kildare
off the shelves | Urgent recall notice issued for Dunnes Stores chicken product due to salmonella fears
pressure | Thousands expected to attend cost of living protest march with roads shut in Dublin city centre
Un-heard of | Johnny Depp ‘dating’ lawyer who helped represent him in defamation case against Amber Heard
red letter | Loyalist killer who sent threatening letter to councillor receives death threat
revival | Mel C tells Ryan Tubridy she’s ‘going to make a Spice Girls reunion happen’
premium seats | Taoiseach flew business class to New York despite hitting out at UN for ‘failure’ to act on climate change