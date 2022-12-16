Pedestrian (80s) killed after being hit by a car in Tullamore
A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic accident in Tullamore, Co Offaly.
The pedestrian died after he was hit by a car at around 7.45pm yesterday on the R420, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.
The man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.
No other injuries were reported.
The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R420 between Tullamore and Clara, between 7.30pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
charged | Man (30s) due in court in connection with suspected fatal assault of mum in Co Laois
fatal collision | Pedestrian (80s) killed after being hit by a car in Tullamore
RIP | Limerick man described as ‘true gentleman’ to be laid to rest after tragic farm accident
Drug trafficking | Rapist among two arrested in probe into Lithuanian drugs gang operating in Ireland
good news | Free contraception scheme will be expanded to include women aged 26 in the new year
great escape | Dublin mum found with Tesco bag containing €240k worth of drugs avoids jail AGAIN
attack | Wild hippo half-swallows two-year-old boy then spits him back out as man intervenes
ARREST | Catriona Carey’s former business partner issued with bench warrant after failing to show up in court AGAIN
evidence | Seven bullets recovered from vehicle where Private Seán Rooney was killed as he tried to steer colleagues to safety
No Shane No Gain | Shane MacGowan's wife thanks fans for support as he returns home from hospital