Pedestrian (60s) killed in road traffic collision on N25

A man in his 60s has died following a road traffic incident last night in Midleton, Co.Cork.

The collision occurred at approximately 9.15pm on the N25 near to the junction of the Old Youghal Road.

The man, described as pedestrian, received fatal injuries during the incident.

Gardai said the road remains closed this morning between Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene will take place this morning by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

A garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information to come forward to them.

"In particular, any drivers who were on the N25 between the Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road between 9pm – 9.20pm and who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Midleton Garda Station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”