Pedestrian (50s) killed in early-morning Cork lorry crash

The incident took place on the N25 in Ballyedekin, Midleton at approximately 4.10am this morning, Thursday 3 August.

A man in his 50s has died following in a road traffic accident in Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal incident, which took place on the N25 in Ballyedekin, Midleton at approximately 4.10am this morning, Thursday, August 3.

The male pedestrian was was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by an articulated lorry.

His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries were reported.

The N25 between Ballyedekin and Castlemartyr village (east of Midleton) is currently closed as gardaí conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Midleton are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to make contact.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 in the area of Loughaderra this morning, 3 August 2023, between 3.45am and 4.15am is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.