Pedestrian (50s) in critical condition after being hit by car in Co Kerry
He was walking at the time of the incident which occurred in Spunkane, Waterville, on Sunday evening.
A man has been to rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Co Kerry.
"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian shortly before 8pm,” a garda spokesperson said.
“The pedestrian, a male in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. He is currently in a critical condition.”
The road remains closed this morning, with local diversions in place, and a technical examination of the scene is due to take place.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.
They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Caherciveen Garda Station 066 947 3600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
