Pedestrian (41) killed in road crash in Ballylooby, Co Tipperary

It’s the fifth tragic road death in the past three days and the second in Tipperary, with four people dying in crashes over the weekend.

A man has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary late on Sunday night.

The 41-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured during a collision at Burgess West, Ballylooby, at approximately 11.25pm.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The male driver of the car, aged 26, was not injured.

The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing to any witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A male teenager (19) was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Tipperary shortly before 9pm on Saturday night, while a man in his 50s died in a second two-vehicle crash in Swinford, Co Mayo. Seven people were also injured in these accidents.

Further tragedy struck when two men died while competing at the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday.

Daire Maguire, from Lisnaskea in Fermanagh, and Gene McDonald, from Cavan both died when the Ford Escort they were in went out of control and crashed.

Both men died at the scene following the incident in Carrowcushcly, Ballymote.

No other car was involved in the crash.