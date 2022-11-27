Pedestrian (30s) killed in early morning crash in Ballymun
The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment, gardai have said.
A man in his 30s has been killed in a fatal road collision in Ballymun in the early hours of the morning.
Shortly before 1am, emergency services and gardai were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Poppintree Park Lane West, Ballymun.
The pedestrian, described as a man aged in his 30s, was taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.
Read more
A garda spokesman said the scene of the crash is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
"The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
“Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” he said.
Today's Headlines
Newlyweds | Galway GAA star Joe Canning marries wife Megan in stunning Limerick wedding
Bugged chat | Revealed: The INLA chief who Gerry Hutch claimed offered to kill David Byrne’s family
Asking her | Angela Scanlon opens up about embracing imperfection, being ‘moany’ and Christmas chaos
Aer Aron | Toy Show pilot Aron Gibbons (6) is flying high since his TV debut, delighted mum says
Horror crash | Criminal who stole car with special needs teen inside was out on BAIL for motor theft
Life saver | Bodycam footage shows man pulled from subway tracks after 'accidental fall' as a train approaches
man down | Westlife ‘gutted’ as Mark Feehily misses another show
Gospel Compassion | Fr Brian Darcy: ‘The Church needs to learn from transgender people – not just preach Canon Law’
evil online | Online predator who abused ‘hundreds’ of children including Irish boy jailed for 19 years
witness appeal | Pedestrian (30s) killed in early morning crash in Ballymun