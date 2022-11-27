Pedestrian (30s) killed in early morning crash in Ballymun

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment, gardai have said.

A man in his 30s has been killed in a fatal road collision in Ballymun in the early hours of the morning.

Shortly before 1am, emergency services and gardai were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Poppintree Park Lane West, Ballymun.

The pedestrian, described as a man aged in his 30s, was taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A garda spokesman said the scene of the crash is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

"The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” he said.