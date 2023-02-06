Peace Summit on the Good Friday Agreement to take place in Derry next month

The event will take place on Friday, March 3, from 10.30am to 4.30pm at the Ulster University Magee Campus.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, US Senator George Mitchell (centre) and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (r) smiling after they signed the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: PA

A summit to commemorate the Good Friday Agreement’s 25th anniversary will take place in Derry next month.

The Peace Summit 2023 will be hosted by the John and Pat Hume Foundation and Community Dialogue in partnership with the Glencree Peace and Reconciliation Centre, Youth Action NI, Holywell Trust, Ulster University and the Integrated Education Fund.

The event will take place on Friday, March 3, from 10.30am to 4.30pm at the Ulster University Magee Campus.

The Peace Summit is being supported by the International Fund for Ireland and will take place to honour the Good Friday Agreement, which will be 25 years old in April this year.

Ulster University's Magee campus in Derry

It will investigate the “unfinished business” of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland over the past 25 years and produce recommendations for a way forward for the next 25 years.

It will also consider what young people want for the future and use their responses to influence government policy and decide how current peace building advocates can support a new generation of peace builders to deliver a united and shared society.

In advance of the summit, the partner organisations have been engaging with young people across NI, peacemakers, community and minority groups.

A draft Peace Summit report will be presented on 3 March 2023 with panel and roundtable discussions.