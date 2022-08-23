Pavee Point welcomes Taoiseach’s call for ‘comprehensive review’ of Traveller needs

Micheál Martin told the Dáil last month that the Government needed to review and develop their housing, criminal justice, health, and education policies within Travelling communities.

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre have welcomed the Taoiseach’s recent comments calling for a “comprehensive review” of Traveller needs.

Micheál Martin told the Dáil last month that the Government needed to review and develop their housing, criminal justice, health, and education policies within Travelling communities.

Responding to the Taoiseach’s comments, Martin Collins, co-director at Pavee Point, said: “We agree that a renewed impetus and vision is needed to bring about real improvements in the lives of Travellers in the areas of accommodation, health, and education.

“The Taoiseach warned against an ‘otherness developing’ in terms of Travellers and this is something we do not want in our society. We do not want an ‘us and them’ approach.

“We are all in this together and until the diverse Traveller community experiences equal outcomes in our society – we cannot claim to have a just and fair society.

“We agree with the Taoiseach that the Government needs to listen and engage more with Traveller organisations. Travellers need to be at the decision-making table and influencing outcomes. And there needs to be high level lead out on these issues.”

The Taoiseach’s comments followed from a Dáil question posed by Jennifer Carroll McNeill, TD relating to Traveller women in prison.

“Traveller women are a particularly vulnerable group and one that has to be named in the Dáil. There has to be a response,” she noted.

Mr Martin responded: “There is a need for a comprehensive review of the needs of the Traveller community. I met recently with members of the Traveller Visibility Group who had particular concerns around a growing crisis in mental health among young Travellers in particular.

“Across all policies, be it housing, criminal justice, health or education, I believe we need a comprehensive review and to listen and engage more with Traveller representative organisations... There is an otherness developing.”