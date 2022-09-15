Paul Murphy TD says he was called ‘paedo’ and ‘baby killer’ by far-right protesters

‘A crowd of them spotted me and kind of gathered around me - maybe 20/25 people’

Deputy Paul Murphy has revealed how he was abused by far-right protesters who called him a “paedo” and “baby killer” while one kicked him as walked away.

The Solidarity/People Before Profit TD said the incident took place after a protest outside Leinster House on Wednesday over defective apartments.

He told The Pat Kenny Show how there was a far-right protest happening at the same time.

"There was maybe 100/150 people at the far-right protest, kind of focused on opposition to vaccines, to abortion, to referendum for the right to housing, to objective sex education.

"A crowd of them spotted me and kind of gathered around me - maybe 20/25 people.

"In my face, obviously loads of camera phones, shouting 'paedo' at me, 'baby killer' - those kind of things".

He said he was walking away when one of them kicked him.

"Kicked me in a way to try and make me trip over, I think it was what was happening there.”

Speaking about the wider issue of the far-right movement in Ireland, Deputy Murphy said he believes they have a “toehold” here that they didn’t have before the pandemic.

"They are dividing people - they're trying to get people to blame refugees or trans people or Travellers or whatever - as opposed to ‘we need to build a movement and unite everybody’.”

Deputy Murphy said there should be a political answer to the rise of the far-right in this country.

"The far-right has emerged from a position of almost nothing in this country, during Covid, to now have a toehold in society.

"They did so by preying on people's fears about Covid, preying on an understandable correct opposition to people to the absolutely ham-fisted Government strategy in terms of dealing with Covid.

"And now they are preying on the housing crisis - and comments by section of the Government, which occasionally point to 'Oh, this is because we have too many refugees, etc'.

"We need a political answer - which is the building of a significant force of the left - to say that the problem here is those at the top.

"The right-wing politicians, the corporate landlords, the big energy companies who are engaged in profiteering,” he added.