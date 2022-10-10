Paul McGrath sends love to people of Donegal after Creeslough tragedy

Ten people died in the devastating blast at an Applegreen service station on Friday afternoon.

Football legend Paul McGrath has expressed his sympathies with the people of Donegal following the tragic explosion in Creeslough over the weekend.

Ten people died in the devastating blast at an Applegreen service station on Friday afternoon.

A five-year-old girl and her father, who were buying a birthday cake, were among those who died.

Tributes have poured in over the past few days for those killed in the tragedy and the entire Creeslough community, with former Republic of Ireland defender Paul McGrath also extending his condolences online.

"Can’t imagine how the people of Donegal are coping at this time thoughts are of you and yours,” the 62-year-old tweeted on Monday.

"Spent many wonderful times up there with my family. Much love to you all.”

McGrath had previously tweeted about the tragedy on Saturday, writing: “My thoughts are with the people of Creeslough, Co.Donegal after yesterday’s tragedy. Much love from Wexford.”

It comes after Britain’s King Charles said his and the Queen Consort's sympathies are with those who lost loved ones in the "appallingly tragic" explosion.

In a message to the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, he said: “My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal.

"We remember with the greatest fondness meeting people from across Donegal when we visited in 2016 and the strong sense of community that exists there.

"However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland."

Those killed in the blast were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 48-year-old James O'Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin and 14-year-old Leona Harper.