Paul McGrath extends olive branch to Conor McGregor in wake of PJ Gallagher tweet row

The spat began when PJ Gallagher said he didn’t mind if Britain claimed McGregor as one of their own

Paul McGrath has said the row with Conor McGregor got “out of hand” as he ended the bitter spat.

Taking to Twitter, the footballing legend addressed the online controversy which began over a comment made by radio presenter PJ Gallagher about the UFC star.

“I hope we’re (we’ve) all had time to think. And realise how out of hand the back and forward this has got,” McGrath’s tweet began.

“I’m heading back to my corner you do the same. With that I’ll which (wish) ya well. Cheers.”

The row began when McGregor caught wind of a comment Gallagher made about him online, where he said that he wouldn’t mind if British people claimed the UFC star as their own.

McGregor then mocked Gallagher’s battle with mental health issues, tweeting that he was “crying in the paper ‘bout depression” and called him a “sad b*stard” and a “sad pox of a thing” before added that Gallagher had the “posture of a prawn”.

The radio star responded by joking: “Excuse me! It took years of hard work and awkward walking to get the posture of a prawn. I am delicious!”

Irish football legend Paul McGrath then swooped in to defend Gallagher, writing: “PJ take no notice of bullies, you’re loved by everyone.

"Whatever you do, don’t let him get the better of ya pal. Stay well. Top man. @pjgallagher @TheNotoriousMMA."

He later added: “Conor you need to find GOD and when you do knock on my door I will have the kettle on for ya… my good friend.”

McGregor then hit back at McGrath, referring to him as “English” before writing: “If someone comes at me I am going to fire back.

"What don't you get? I didn't start any of this. It was me being bullied originally. Yet you come online to call me a bully.

"Leave me alone. Bullies the lot of ya's (sic)! I have mental health too!"

"Irish and proud whether they like it or not!" he added, referencing Gallagher’s original comment.

McGregor went on to challenge PJ Gallagher and Paul McGrath to a “2 vs 1 boxing match” to put an end to their public online feud.

The Notorious has been kicking off at the comedian and football star on Twitter over the past few days, and even “barred” the latter from all three of his Dublin pubs.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, McGregor further fuelled the flames between himself and the pair as he called Gallagher a “weasel” and McGrath a “f**kin spa.”

When a fan suggested he and Gallagher settle their dispute over a glass of McGregor’s whiskey brand, Proper No 12, the 34-year-old was unimpressed and claimed Gallagher was a hypocrite.

“Why should I? He attempted to publicly rally people against me with a disgraceful insult and out of nowhere too, all while being an advocate for mental health in the press. It is the height of hypocrisy. I don’t know him. Never spoke on him once in my life,” he wrote.

The fighter then responded to another follower who said that “insulting the great one (Paul McGrath) is unacceptable”.

McGregor fired back at the fan as he unleashed a tirade on McGrath, announcing that he was banned from entering all three of his Dublin pubs: The Black Forge Inn in Crumlin, The Marble Arch in Drimnagh, and The Waterside in Howth.

In two now-deleted tweets, he said: “McGrath backed PJ, said I was a bully. Yet I was attacked first. He then said I need God. McGrath isn’t even allowed in pubs in the area where he lives. My area, Dublin 12. He is barred from The Gate Bar pub. It’s just hypocritical all round. Will be leaving it behind shortly.

“Ooh aah, Paul McGrath he’s barred from The Gate Bar for been a f**kin spa. Ha ha. Best stay out of it Paul, I bully no one. I just come back at people when they try and bully me. End of. Also, you’re barred from all my pubs as well now.”