Passengers warned of flight chaos as French air traffic control strike hits

Flights to and from Ireland that depend on French air traffic controllers will be impacted as a result

Dublin Airport's operator daa has advised passengers to seek updates from their airline

A fresh round of French air traffic control strike will lead to the cancellation of hundreds of flights across Europe, including Ireland, over the next two days.

Ryanair has warned passengers that the strike will begin this evening and run until Wednesday morning.

Flights from all airlines which pass through France may be affected and a spokesperson daa, which operates both Dublin and Cork airports, said passengers should seek “updates about specific flights should contact their airline directly”.

The strike is expected to impact flights tomorrow in particular.

According to the live air traffic website, Flight Radar 24, seven flights to Dublin Airport and 13 flights from the facility, which were scheduled for tomorrow, have been cancelled so far.

The cancelled flights are as follows:

Arrivals

11:05 FR1987 Nantes (NTE) Ryanair

13:05 FR4284 Marseille (MRS) Ryanair

14:00 FR5061 Cagliari (CAG) Ryanair

15:00 FR5132 Basel (BSL) Ryanair

16:35 FR23 Paris (BVA) Ryanair

17:00 FR1983 Biarritz (BIQ) Ryanair

17:45 FR1959 Nice (NCE) Ryanair

23:10 FR25 Paris (BVA) Ryanair

Departures:

06:35 FR1986 Nantes (NTE) Ryanair

07:10 FR5060 Cagliari (CAG) Ryanair

07:40 FR4285 Marseille (MRS) Ryanair

10:10 FR5131 Basel (BSL) Ryanair

12:00 FR1958 Nice (NCE) Ryanair

12:20 FR1982 Biarritz (BIQ) Ryanair

12:55 FR22 Paris (BVA) Ryanair

15:00 FR1984 Carcassonne (CCF) Ryanair

16:30 FR5405 Murcia (RMU) Ryanair

16:55 FR1116 Reus (REU) Ryanair

17:40 TO7909 Paris (ORY) Transavia France

19:30 FR24 Paris (BVA) Ryanair

19:55 FR6485 Bordeaux (BOD) Ryanair

A spokesperson for Ryanair told Independent.ie that affected passengers “have been notified and advised of their options”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: “We are operating our schedule as planned today, Monday 5th June, however we continue to monitor air traffic control strike action in the French region very closely. We will notify customers directly of any changes to their flights."

Dozens of strikes by air traffic controllers in France have already been held this year in response to pension reforms by the government there that will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Teachers, transport workers and refuse workers take also take part in tomorrow’s industrial action.

While in many other countries such as Spain and Italy, overflights transiting through their airspace during strike action are protected from being diverted or grounded, there is no such protection in France.

It comes as Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has called on the European Commission to act on the impact of air traffic control strikes.

Last week, Mr O’Leary delivered the ‘Protect Overflights: Keep EU Skies Open’ petition to EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen’s office – having collected more than 1.1 million signatures from what the airline described as “fed-up passengers demanding that the EU Commission protect overflights and EU citizens’ freedom of movement during repeated ATC (air traffic control) strikes”.

"In the first five months of 2023, there have been 57 days of ATC strikes (10 times more than 2022) forcing airlines to disproportionately cancel thousands of EU overflights from Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK and Ireland while France in particular, uses Minimum Service Laws to protect their domestic/ short-haul flights while disproportionately cancelling overflights. France (and all other EU states) should copy the example of Spain, Italy and Greece all of whom use Minimum Service Laws to protect overflights during ATC strikes.

"If this means that a greater number of domestic or short-haul flights are cancelled, then so be it, but flights over France must be protected during French ATC strikes,” Ryanair said in a statement.

"Respect the strike rights of ATC unions, but protect 100pc of overflights (like Greece, Italy & Spain) during national ATC strikes.

"If ATC strikes require cancellations, then allocate these to domestic/short-haul flights to/from the affected State. Enforce binding arbitration for ATC disputes before strike action. Require a 21-day notice of strike action. Require a 72h [hour] notice of employee participation in ATC strikes to minimise passenger disruption.”