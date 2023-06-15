Passengers ‘sickened’ as Ryanair announces Israel flight is arriving in Palestine

Passengers on board claimed the flight attendant announced that they were destined for Palestine multiple times in both Italian and English.

A Ryanair flight attendant reportedly announced that passengers were arriving in "occupied Palestine" during a recent flight to Tel Aviv

Passengers on a recent Ryanair flight bound for Israel were shocked after a flight attendant “repeatedly described their final destination as Palestine”.

Israeli passengers on board the flight - which flew from Bologna, Italy to Tel Aviv last Saturday - claimed the flight attendant announced that they were destined for Palestine multiple times in both Italian and English.

Approximately half an hour before the plane touched down in Ben Gurion Airport, the Ryanair cabin crew member reportedly announced over the intercom that they were “approaching Palestine,” according to World Israel News.

Some passengers told local media that they asked the attendant to apologise for the remarks or correct herself.

“We didn’t [buy tickets] on the airline to deal with anti-Zionist opinions [from flight staff],” one furious flyer said.

“All we wanted was [an announcement] that Tel Aviv is in Israel.”

World Israel News reported that the flight attendant in question was not wearing a name tag, making it difficult for passengers to identify her if they wished to file a complaint.

One traveller reportedly attempted to take a photo of the air hostess but was warned that she would be arrested if she left her seat to try and capture a clear image.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has stressed that the incident was “an innocent mistake” made by a junior crew member.

“A junior crew member on this flight from Bologna to Tel Aviv (10 June) made a routine descent PA mistakenly saying ‘Palestine’ instead of ‘Tel Aviv’,” a spokesperson told sundayworld.com.

“This was an innocent mistake with no intent and was immediately corrected and apologised for by the senior crew member on board.”

The incident has garnered mix reactions online, with many pro-Palestine supporters favouring the Ryanair attendant’s stance, while others criticised the airline for promoting “antisemitism” and called for a boycott.

One person tweeted: “Oh @Ryanair this is why we love you so. @RyanairPress do NOT apologise. Ireland stands with Palestine #FromTheRiverToTheSea”.

Another wrote “Thank you Ryanair for doing the right thing and for calling the state with its original name - Palestine!”

Avi Abraham Benlolo, CEO of The Abraham Global Peace Initiative, said: “We are sickened by ⁦@Ryanair staff that announced they were landing in "Palestine" instead of Israel.

“Can you imagine this happening on approach to any other country. It’s nothing short of #Antisemitic and deserves an apology”.

While another social media user added: “Please DO fly @Ryanair! The Irish continue their famous solidarity with Palestine. Not a huge deal, but still a nice gesture. And it gets Zionists upset, so that's cool”.

Jackie Goodall, executive director of the Ireland Israel Alliance, said: “It is wholly unacceptable that on a flight from Italy to Tel Aviv, a member of Ryanair staff would repeatedly broadcast their own political ideology over the facts by stating that the flight in question was landing in Palestine, rather than in Israel.

“The Ireland Israel Alliance believes that such a view is not Ryanair policy, and we will request that they make an unreserved apology statement to this effect and to address the employee in question".