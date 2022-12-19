Passengers evacuated at Dublin Airport after fire alarm set off in Terminal 1

The disruption began shortly before 8.30am, and a spokesperson for DAA, which operates the airport, said it was caused by an “activated” fire alarm.

Passengers travelling through Dublin Airport were temporarily evacuated this morning, after a fire alarm was set off in the Terminal 1 building.

Customers wrote on social media over the last hour, explaining how they were shepherded out of the airport terminal, as fire alarms sounded and the facility’s fire service was deployed.

"Part of Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport was evacuated for a short period of time just before 8.30am on Monday morning due to the activation of a fire alarm,” media relations manager Graeme McQueen said.

"Dublin Airport’s own fire service attended immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. Security operations within T1 remained open throughout and normal operations resumed shortly after 9.00am.”

Despite the disruption, it’s currently taking just five minutes to pass through security at terminal 1 and 10 minutes at terminal 2, according to the DAA website.

Meanwhile, five flights due to leave from terminal 1 over the coming hours are currently delayed.