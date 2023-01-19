Paschal Donohoe to make another Dáil statement about his election expenses and donations

The minister said he spoke to the Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl and asked if he could make a second statement on matter at the “earliest opportunity” to ensure offer clarity on his previous statement. Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell said the Opposition should be provided wi

Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe will make a new Dáil statement about his election expenses and donations.

Speaking in the Dáil during parliamentary questions, Mr Donohoe announced his attention to address the chamber again over the controversy surrounding a political donation he received from businessman Michael Stone.

The minister said he spoke to the Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl and asked if he could make a second statement on matter at the “earliest opportunity” to ensure offer clarity on his previous statement.

Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell said the Opposition should be provided with a questions and answers session after the statement as they were not provided with the opportunity yesterday.

Ms Farrell continued with the Sinn Féin line of questioning over whether Mr Stone paid for posters to be erected during the 2020 General Election as he had done in during the campaign four years earlier.

Mr Donohoe’s spokesperson said on Tuesday that the minister’s posters were erected by “volunteers” in 2020.

