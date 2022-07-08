Paschal Donohoe and Darragh O’Brien ‘looking forward’ to battling Sinn Féin no confidence motion

‘We’re going to go into the Dáil next week, we’re going to put forward our efforts at a time at which the country was tested so much.’

Ministers have said they are looking forward to fighting their ground on a Sinn Féin no confidence motion in the Dáil next week.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald confirmed this morning Sinn Féin is tabling the motion, following the Government losing its majority after Fine Gael TD resigned the Fine Gael whip.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the Government will have time next week to show what ministers have achieved so far.

“I look forward actually to the opportunity next week if that’s what Sinn Féin want to use their time on, on a no confidence motion, debating that with them and showing them what we have done particularly in the area of housing,” he said.

“Next week affords us an opportunity actually across all the different sectors that we’ve been working on, for all the different ministers to put forward what the government actually has been doing.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government is not interested in “sowing the seeds of division”.

“We’re going to go into the Dáil next week, we’re going to put forward our efforts at a time at which the country was tested so much. We recognise the challenges that so many face at the moment but we’re interested in helping, not sowing the seeds of division,” said Mr Donohoe.

It comes as the Taoiseach was forced to hit the phones last night after 30 Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators met secretly to discuss party policy while Micheál Martin was in Ukraine.

Fianna Fáil ministers denied it was secret and said it was a sign of a “healthy” party communicating and working with each other.

Minister Donohoe said he has full confidence in Fianna Fáil as a coalition partner and joked that he hopes he will be invited to the next secret Fianna Fáil meeting.

“I have absolute confidence in the stability of this Government.

“This is a cohesive, effective Government that has faced extraordinary challenges. Yes we do have political parties and within those political parties of course there’s debates and discussions,” he added.