Parents say daughter would be alive if doctors had spotted Strep A infection sooner

The parents of a young girl who died of invasive Group A Strep infection have claimed their daughter would still be alive if doctors had spotted the signs of the potentially fatal condition sooner.

Lilly and Dermot Murphy have called for a greater awareness of the dangers of the most serious form of Strep A infection among medics following a verdict of medical misadventure into the death of their daughter, Vivienne, at an inquest in Dublin last week.

Vivienne (10) of Sycamore Drive, Tanyard Wood, Millstreet, Cork, died at Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin on March 1, 2019 – just two weeks after first complaining of a sore throat, a high temperature, a rash as well as aches and pains.

A post-mortem on the body of the girl established she died from Group A streptococcal septicaemia with necrotising fasciitis.

In an emotional statement to the inquest, Ms Murphy said her family were “devastated, traumatised, shocked and overwhelmed and in disbelief” about Vivienne’s death after they were informed that it could have been avoided as Strep A is curable with an antibiotic.

“We visited doctors three times with deteriorating symptoms and nothing was done to treat our daughter,” she said.

Ms Murphy said Vivienne’s chance of survival would have been greater if her condition was diagnosed and treatment started earlier.

“The death of Vivienne has destroyed, devastated, traumatised and ripped our family to shreds and has left a hole in all our hearts that will be with us for the rest of our lives,” she said.

The inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard Vivienne first felt unwell on February 14, 2019.

Ms Murphy described how her daughter was screaming every time she moved her head and how alarmed they were at discovering her chest covered in a red rash.

She claimed a doctor at SouthDoc in Kanturk who examined Vivienne, Joyce Leader, said it was only a heat rash and assured them there was nothing to worry about as it was only a viral illness and to continue taking Nurofen and Calpol and use her inhalers.

However, Ms Murphy said Vivienne’s condition remained the same over the next two days.

Dr Leader told the inquest she believed the schoolgirl had a viral upper respiratory tract infection with a viral rash given her symptoms.

Ms Murphy said she contacted SouthDoc again on February 16 as the rash had spread and Vivienne would only eat and drink when forced.

She said they returned to the SouthDoc clinic later that day where another doctor, Katie Frost, gave them the same advice and to contact their own GP after the weekend if she still had the same symptoms. The inquest heard Dr Frost also formed the impression that Vivienne had a viral illness.

Ms Murphy said she had to carry her daughter in to see GP Christine Walsh-McCarthy at the Millstreet Medical Centre on February 18 as Vivienne was unable to walk with the pain in her legs but the GP had claimed it was “just a viral rash”.

She said when her husband returned later to the surgery with a urine sample from Vivienne he was told by the GP that she was sure it was only a flu-like illness that was “going around the town”.

Dr Walsh-McCarthy told the inquest that Vivienne’s presentation was quite common in other patients at that time. As both her mother and brother Stephen were also suffering similar symptoms, she said it seemed there was a viral infection circulating in the family.

Ms Murphy said her husband was dumbfounded when she told him that Dr Walsh-McCarthy had prescribed medication for herself and Stephen but had done nothing to treat Vivienne.

The Murphys felt there was something more seriously wrong and brought Vivienne to the emergency department of Cork University Hospital on February 20 where she was diagnosed with signs of sepsis.

Returning a verdict of medical misadventure, Coroner Dr Cróna Gallagher said she needed to give further consideration to recommendations and to which bodies they should be directed given the “totality of complexity” of the case.