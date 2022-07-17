Parents of late Archie Naughton ask public to honour him on social media

“Archie's only concern as he was dying was that his beautiful brothers do not suffer like he did. He begged us to keep fighting for a treatment/cure for everyone dying of Duchenne”

The parents of a teenager who died of an incurable disease have asked the public to honour his memory on social media.

Roscommon teenager Archie Naughton, who suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), passed away earlier this month at the age of 16.

Archie’s two brothers, twins, George and Isaac, 12, also have DMD, a progressive neuromuscular disease which destroys muscle tissue.

Now, his beloved parents Paula and Padraic are asking people to show support for their “magnificent” son by changing their profile pictures online.

The couple, who set up the Join Our Boys Trust to fundraise and highlight DND, asked their followers to update their profile photos with something orange – the colour the Trust uses to raise awareness about the condition during fundraisers.

They said: “In memory of our MAGNIFICENT Archie, we are inviting you to change your profile image to something orange this weekend. It can be anything.

“In 2014 The Trust launched Wear Orange Day to raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and raise funds to try and find a treatment.

“If you feel able to, please post an orange image (it can be ANYTHING); You might even temporarily change your profile image!”

They said that Archie’s two dying wishes were to “come home to his beloved Roscommon” and to find a treatment for DMD, which they will continue to fight for.

“We really want to keep his remarkable legacy alive and save the lives of his beautiful brothers George and Isaac and everyone else cursed with this catastrophic disease,” they continued.

“Archie's only concern as he was dying was that his beautiful brothers do not suffer like he did. He begged us to keep fighting for a treatment/cure for everyone dying of Duchenne. As parents we failed him miserably; we cannot fail George & Isaac.

“We know you all have your own worries and troubles but we would be so grateful for your support. Thank you for your love and support; it is very much appreciated.

If you would like to find out more about DMD or wish to donate, log onto: www.joinourboys.org